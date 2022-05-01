Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 5,604 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,457,000 after purchasing an additional 311,779 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 188,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $47.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.44.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

