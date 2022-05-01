First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 20,061 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.91% of Franklin Electric worth $40,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 101,548 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 9.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 47.7% during the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $69.94 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.77.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

