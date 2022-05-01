Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stake Lessened by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 85,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $14,296,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after buying an additional 49,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DISCA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.79.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $42.59.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.