First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,272 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $38,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,172,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,004,000 after acquiring an additional 767,201 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 798,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $891,000. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $42.63 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44. The company has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

