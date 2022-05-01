Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock Position Cut by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Chemed by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,215,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Chemed by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,770,000 after buying an additional 104,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chemed by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,092,000 after buying an additional 21,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $491.39 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $490.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.49.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.32. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total transaction of $211,098.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,677.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,537 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

