Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Short Interest Up 136.5% in April

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,000 shares, an increase of 136.5% from the March 31st total of 268,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 688,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $87.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.97 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.03. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $74.12 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ryanair will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.04) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ryanair from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 68.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after buying an additional 45,499 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 9.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 4,603.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter worth $961,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter worth $30,945,000. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

