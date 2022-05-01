Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,405 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.88% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $89,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,330,000 after purchasing an additional 364,582 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $198.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.94. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $207.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.14 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $3,089,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,957 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

