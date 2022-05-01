Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Invesco by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Invesco by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 250,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IVZ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

Shares of IVZ opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

About Invesco (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.