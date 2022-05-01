Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $10.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HOOD. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.15.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

HOOD stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 39.39% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $29,606.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,842 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.