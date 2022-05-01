Profund Advisors LLC Sells 572 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in G. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,332,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,210,000 after purchasing an additional 221,032 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

NYSE G opened at $40.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.51. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Genpact Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.