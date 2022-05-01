First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 144,195 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $41,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENTG opened at $111.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $101.16 and a one year high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

