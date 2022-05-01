Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.85 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RS. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,899,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,330,000 after acquiring an additional 364,582 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,931,000 after acquiring an additional 245,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $198.25 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $207.46. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.94.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.14 by $1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.36%.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $3,089,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,957. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.