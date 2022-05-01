MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.56% of MasTec worth $38,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,607,000 after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in MasTec by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in MasTec by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ opened at $72.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.22. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.90 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average of $88.10.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. MasTec had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

