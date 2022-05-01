Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,713,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $47,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -399.87%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

