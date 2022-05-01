Swiss National Bank Sells 12,800 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,233 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $47,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $122.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $154.01.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $967,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $866,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,278.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,199 shares of company stock valued at $10,312,296. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

