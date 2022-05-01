Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 831,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of Loews worth $48,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of L. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Loews by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Loews by 847.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after buying an additional 317,874 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Loews by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 79,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Loews by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $62.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.89. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $51.35 and a 1 year high of $68.20.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.77%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.13%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $80,825.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,046,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

