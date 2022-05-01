Swiss National Bank Sells 58,900 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Steel Dynamics worth $48,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,789,000 after purchasing an additional 67,683 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,051,000 after purchasing an additional 481,137 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,597 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,466,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,085,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,256,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,081,000 after purchasing an additional 129,245 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average of $68.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $100.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.43. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.07 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 7.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

