Swiss National Bank Sells 15,200 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 361,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $49,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 656,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,388,000 after acquiring an additional 24,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.86.

NYSE PKG opened at $161.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

