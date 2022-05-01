Swiss National Bank Has $54.98 Million Stock Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 989,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,973 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $54,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

Qiagen stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $41.32 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.82.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

