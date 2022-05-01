Swiss National Bank Has $49.35 Million Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Black Knight worth $49,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

NYSE BKI opened at $65.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $84.27.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

