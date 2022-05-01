Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Vail Resorts worth $50,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 475,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after buying an additional 20,133 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 446,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,026,000 after buying an additional 83,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 400,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,876,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.25.
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.25%.
Vail Resorts Profile (Get Rating)
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
