Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Vail Resorts worth $50,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 475,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after buying an additional 20,133 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 446,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,026,000 after buying an additional 83,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 400,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,876,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.25.

NYSE:MTN opened at $254.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $221.38 and a one year high of $376.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.12.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.25%.

Vail Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.