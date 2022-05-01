Swiss National Bank Sells 21,900 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of GoDaddy worth $54,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,449 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $90.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDDY. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

