Swiss National Bank Sells 20,400 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Hasbro worth $50,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,064,000 after buying an additional 170,027 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after buying an additional 27,256 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,304,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $88.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.97. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.16 and a 12-month high of $105.73.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns acquired 2,500 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.14.

Hasbro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.