Swiss National Bank Sells 20,400 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 489,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $53,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in FMC by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in FMC by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FMC opened at $132.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.29 and a 200 day moving average of $114.22. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FMC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

