Swiss National Bank Sells 8,500 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $50,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nordson by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 8.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Nordson by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Nordson by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.40.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $215.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.20 and its 200-day moving average is $240.04. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $197.20 and a one year high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. Nordson’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

