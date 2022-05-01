Swiss National Bank Sells 32,000 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,951,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $53,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 59.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 37.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lee Wittlinger sold 17,722 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $264,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $430,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,426 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of AMC opened at $15.30 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $72.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

