Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,264,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Medical Properties Trust worth $53,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,386 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 73,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 824,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 37,020 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPW opened at $18.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,263,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

