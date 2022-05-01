Swiss National Bank Has $51.35 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 423,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of PTC worth $51,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,313,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in PTC by 60.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,105,000 after purchasing an additional 830,313 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in PTC by 16.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,027,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,214,000 after purchasing an additional 568,350 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,135,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PTC by 153.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 691,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,866,000 after purchasing an additional 419,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $114.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.26. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.27. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

