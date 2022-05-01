Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Incyte worth $52,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $5,774,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 165,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,215,000 after acquiring an additional 36,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth $2,057,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INCY stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.71. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.