Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,042,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $51,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Shares of YUMC opened at $41.80 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Yum China’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

