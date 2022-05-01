Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of Ceridian HCM worth $53,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDAY. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 31,159 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,562,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.76 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -112.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.60.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $428,743.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $76,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $900,537. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.