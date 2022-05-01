Swiss National Bank Sells 45,400 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,132,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Hormel Foods worth $55,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 120,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 36,558 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,568,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,185,000 after acquiring an additional 528,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $52.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.11. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $369,421.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,513.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,676 shares of company stock worth $2,391,095. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.