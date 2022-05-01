Swiss National Bank Sells 27,000 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Cognex worth $52,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,231,000 after acquiring an additional 130,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $244.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

