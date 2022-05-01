Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Bunge worth $50,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Bunge stock opened at $113.12 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.32. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $20,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.56.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

