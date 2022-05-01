Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,780,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of Shaw Communications worth $53,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 22.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 13.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

