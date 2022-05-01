Swiss National Bank Sells 57,100 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,964,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 57,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $55,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Plug Power by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,035,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,228,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 605,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,107,000 after buying an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $46.50.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.48.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

