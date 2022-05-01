Swiss National Bank Sells 22,700 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of J. M. Smucker worth $55,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,056,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7,256.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 254,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after buying an additional 250,642 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,940,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 512.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after buying an additional 106,699 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $136.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $145.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.19 and a 200-day moving average of $133.76.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.77.

J. M. Smucker Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

