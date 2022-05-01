CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NVR by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in NVR by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NYSE NVR opened at $4,376.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4,628.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,099.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,224.65 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $96.94 by $19.62. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $63.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,134.25.

NVR Profile (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.