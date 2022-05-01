Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Holdings Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after purchasing an additional 172,930 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 20.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,379,000 after purchasing an additional 71,110 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 10.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 304,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,777,000 after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

TECH opened at $379.69 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $347.88 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 74.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $418.85 and a 200-day moving average of $444.26.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.50.

Bio-Techne Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.