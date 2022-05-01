CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 394 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $130.05 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.71 and a 200-day moving average of $131.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

