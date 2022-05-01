CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 3,652 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,635 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,166. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $35.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

