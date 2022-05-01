CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,519,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,157,000 after buying an additional 254,493 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 60.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 552,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,506,000 after buying an additional 208,458 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3,414.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,151,000 after buying an additional 205,423 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 24.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 782,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,754,000 after buying an additional 152,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XYL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.45.

Xylem stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.68. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

