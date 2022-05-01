CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,598,000 after acquiring an additional 658,945 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 60,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,727,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,929,000 after acquiring an additional 96,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE:EPD opened at $25.91 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.57%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

