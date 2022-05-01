CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 43.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,556,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,523,000 after purchasing an additional 773,907 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1,235.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 762,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,826,000 after buying an additional 705,704 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,310,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,901,000 after buying an additional 675,694 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1,845.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 681,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,285,000 after buying an additional 646,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 231.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 177,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 311,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $62.27 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average is $65.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $3,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern Copper (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.