CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,203 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,367,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,128,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.82.

CFG opened at $39.40 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.71.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

