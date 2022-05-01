CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 658 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in CarMax by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CarMax by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CarMax by 6.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 854,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,319,000 after acquiring an additional 53,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.64.

CarMax stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.71 and its 200-day moving average is $119.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

