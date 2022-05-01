CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $148.38.

CLX stock opened at $143.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.23.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

