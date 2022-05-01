CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.08 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $5,022,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 225,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. HSBC raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,237,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,562,658 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

