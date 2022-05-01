CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 213 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after buying an additional 272,794 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 773.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 114,588 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22,946.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 114,501 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 475.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,454,000 after purchasing an additional 54,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,412,000 after purchasing an additional 44,655 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.42.

NYSE:TYL opened at $394.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $417.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.79. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.72 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

