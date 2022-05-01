Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Holdings Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $94,345.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $100,920.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

NYSE:AEE opened at $92.90 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.46%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

